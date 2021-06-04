Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Northern Trust worth $55,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $120.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.47. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 36,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $4,279,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

