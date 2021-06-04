Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $704,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after acquiring an additional 152,552 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $80.06 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

