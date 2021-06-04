Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

