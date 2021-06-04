Royce & Associates LP Takes Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 786,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.40% of Zovio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ZVO opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27. Zovio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

