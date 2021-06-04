Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 20,000 Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.10.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Verb Technology Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

