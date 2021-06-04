State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 770 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

NYSE FND opened at $97.21 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

