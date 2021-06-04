GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PPD by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PPD by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PPD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after buying an additional 457,350 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPD. Evercore ISI lowered shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,254 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

