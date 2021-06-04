Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,272.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

