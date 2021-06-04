Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $113.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGND shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

