IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.73. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.