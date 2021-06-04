Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.69

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 1140472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.