TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 175 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $13,602.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TNET opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.