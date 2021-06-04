Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.14

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.14, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 240.54%.

In other news, Director Sprague Resources Holdings Llc sold 16,058,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,964,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $559,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,150,667 shares of company stock worth $530,784,196 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

