Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.82

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $59.82, with a volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $2.5681 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.