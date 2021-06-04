Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.22

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $68.09, with a volume of 25509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

