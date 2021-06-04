Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,580 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,019% compared to the average volume of 452 put options.

Five Below stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.45.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.