Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.96

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 23502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

