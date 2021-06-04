Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $751,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.78.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

