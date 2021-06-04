Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 5,597 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,435 shares of company stock worth $15,278,923. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

