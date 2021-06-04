World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NNN stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.