Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $840,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $73.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.