Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

MBII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis raised their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII).

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.