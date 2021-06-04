Marcus Boehm Acquires 5,000 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Marcus Boehm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,058.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT opened at $3.91 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

