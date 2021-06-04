Brokers Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

