International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00.

INSW stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSW. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

