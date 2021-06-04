Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.87 and last traded at $147.08. Approximately 256,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,202,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.19.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,272 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.