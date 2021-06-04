Robert Barry Acquires 13,000 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Robert Barry purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $23,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GOED opened at $2.56 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.