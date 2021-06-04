Robert Barry Acquires 13,000 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CFO Robert Barry purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $23,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GOED opened at $2.56 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.
1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.
About 1847 Goedeker
1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.
