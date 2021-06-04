iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 84,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 876,228 shares.The stock last traded at $104.73 and had previously closed at $98.51.

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.53.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

