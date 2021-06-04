Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE TLO opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. Talon Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$436.71 million and a P/E ratio of -128.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 29.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talon Metals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

