William Blair Comments on Globant S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Globant in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Globant’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of GLOB opened at $208.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 134.38 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

