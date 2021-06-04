Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Drew Burks Sells 1,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $94,226.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Drew Burks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, Drew Burks sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $201,840.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 190.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
