Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Drew Burks Sells 1,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $94,226.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Drew Burks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Drew Burks sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $201,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 190.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

