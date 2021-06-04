Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGRVF. Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.18. Legrand has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.69.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

