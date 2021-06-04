Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGRVF. Zacks Investment Research cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.18. Legrand has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.69.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

