FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Iteris, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iteris in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.00 on Friday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $291.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,797 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

