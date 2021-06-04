Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Price Target at GBX 268.67

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 273.50 ($3.57).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

SLA stock opened at GBX 280.30 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77). Also, insider Stephen Bird purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £286,000 ($373,660.83).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

