Cormark Weighs in on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

ATA opened at C$30.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$16.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.56.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

