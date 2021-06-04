World Asset Management Inc Has $357,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,393 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $22,114,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.