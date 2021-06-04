World Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

