Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,575,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,869,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIT stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

In related news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

