InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in InterDigital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in InterDigital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,686,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.88 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

