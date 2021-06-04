American International Group Inc. Buys 47 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NewMarket by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $9,121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $344.67 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $332.45 and a 1-year high of $448.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $566.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

