World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

