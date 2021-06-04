Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 577 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 11,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $332.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.41. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

