Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,306 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $3,682,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,004.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 694,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,878,000 after purchasing an additional 631,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.