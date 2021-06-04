Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 138.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.23% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

