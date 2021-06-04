Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,744 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,720,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

