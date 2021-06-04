Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,012. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.43. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.