Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 90,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 787,946 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,697,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.42. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

