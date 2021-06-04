Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 907.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 503.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,299,417.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,996 shares of company stock valued at $770,617. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCVX opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -7.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

