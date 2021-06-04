42,277 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,914 shares of company stock valued at $89,471,835. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.03. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.