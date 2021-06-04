State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 83,550 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $24,541,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,298 shares of company stock worth $604,482. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

